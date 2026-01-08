- Vol 43, Issue 1
The Times They Are a-Changin’
Key Takeaways
- Psychiatric Times will supplement its print issues with digital editions, enhancing access to its content archive.
- The video series "Brain Trust: Conversations in Clinical Psychopharmacology" facilitates expert discussions on relevant topics.
Psychiatric Times is excited to embrace change with new digital editions and engaging content, and invite you, our readers, to explore diverse topics across multiple platforms.
FROM THE EDITOR
The title of Bob Dylan’s third album, released in 1964, and the title of the first song on this album, Dylan reportedly wrote this song “as a deliberate attempt to create an anthem of change for the moment.”1
As it was written during a period of significant social upheaval, many critics have opined that Dylan’s song about change comes from an archetypal pattern in humanity, reminding us that change is a foundational principle of life, and we need to embrace it. It is easy to become complacent with the status quo until some unexpected experience or event infuses excitement and adventure into the moment, and that “breath of fresh air” feels so good.
As we begin 2026, I am excited to share with you some of the changes taking place here at Psychiatric Times. In retrospect, the evolution and expansion of the many media bridges that Psychiatric Times has created during my 7-year tenure as editor in chief have been mapping out the journey to the very place we now find ourselves at. Beginning with our February 2026 issue, the iconic monthly print issue will be supplemented with digital editions. Complementing the 8 monthly print issues, we will be sharing 4 fully digital issues, providing you, the reader, the opportunity to further explore a topic through many media lenses. This will provide direct access to additional information for the interested reader. It also allows each issue to be the gateway to Psychiatric Times’ massive archive of content that each reader can tailor to their preferences.
Many of you frequently visit our website and have witnessed the steady and voluminous growth of wide-ranging content (
Additionally, we have established a strong presence in various social media platforms (
On behalf of all of us at Psychiatric Times, I invite you to explore our ever-growing content that you can access through a variety of media platforms. Start with a visit to our website, our home base. Subscribe to our free e-newsletter. Check out our free CME offerings. Consider writing and submitting an article to us. Watch a video on a topic you have been meaning to learn more about. Connect with us on social media. And join our enthusiasm and excitement as we publish our first immersive digital issue next month. We cannot wait to hear from you with feedback and ideas.
Reference
1. The Times They Are a-Changin’ (song). Wikipedia. Accessed December 8, 2025.
Articles in this issue
Newsletter
Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.