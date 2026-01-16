Publication|Articles|January 16, 2026

Psychiatric Times

  • Vol 43, Issue 1

Is Addressing Lifestyle in Psychiatry a Professional Obligation?

Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Lifestyle psychiatry is becoming an important aspect of psychiatric care, focusing on lifestyle interventions for mental health disorders.
  • The potential inclusion of lifestyle as a major component in the biopsychosocial model is under consideration, with evidence supporting its benefits.
SHOW MORE

Explore the emerging role of lifestyle interventions in psychiatry, enhancing patient care through nutrition and physical activity for mental health.

SPECIAL REPORT: LIFESTYLE PSYCHIATRY

When we consider our medical professionalism obligations, we’re often reminded of the dos and don’ts of medicine: don’t violate professional boundaries, do uphold the Hippocratic oath, do complete your notes on time, do show up to appointments promptly, and so on. We absorb these mandates as part of professionalism as we continue to learn the art and science of psychiatry.

Lifestyle psychiatry—meaning recommending lifestyle interventions for psychiatric disorders and well-being—is now gaining an important place in patient care. Do we have a professional obligation to incorporate lifestyle into our discussions and interventions for patients?1 Looking back, we can trace many pivotal points in our understanding of psychiatric symptom management. Some of these changes have lasted decades, while others have occurred seemingly overnight. Where do lifestyle interventions for psychiatric disorders fit into this ongoing evolution toward providing hope and relief for our patients? Is there enough evidence? Should we approach the intervention as something we “should,” “could,” or “may” recommend and be helpful to our patients?2

Our current process for evaluating research is guided by the principle that patients “should” adopt our recommendations when supported by robust evidence. As a discipline, we have many ways to formulate our understanding of symptoms, leading to disparate treatment approaches—pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, somatic treatments, and others. For many patients, we recommend more than 1 treatment modality.

Is there space in our conceptualization to add lifestyle as a major category to our biopsychosocial model—perhaps calling it the biopsychosocial-lifestyle model?3 For those who remain skeptical, I suggest we keep an open mind and focus on the data. In a time when eminent researchers such as Dinan and Cryan are writing in World Psychiatry that gut microbiota may be the missing link in mental health symptoms, we should not only be listening, but listening very carefully.4

What does the field of transdiagnostic psychiatry offer regarding the common pathways of disease?5 Is there another way to understand illness that includes neuroinflammatory responses as a core component? With our high comorbidity rates, perhaps this is a conversation worth continuing.

Naturally, we will lead with and primarily treat serious mental illness and acute issues using psychopharmacology. But where do we place other available modalities as part of the practice of psychiatry? The lifestyle psychiatry movement offers another approach that may prove valuable for our patients. For example, the evidence is especially strong for the benefits of physical activity in treating depressive disorders. A recent systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials found that physical activity is at least as effective as, and often superior to, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors for depression.6

In this issue, we present the second part of our special report on lifestyle psychiatry, focusing on nutritional interventions, lifestyle guidance for major depressive disorder, and the role of physical activity in schizophrenia.

Dr Merlo is a clinical professor of psychiatry at New York University Grossman School of Medicine and a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.

References

1. Fagundes CP, Merlo G, Rippe JM. Lifestyle medicine in patient care. In: Merlo G, Harter TD, eds. Medical Professionalism: Theory, Education, and Practice. Oxford University Press; 2025:215-248.

2. Marx W, Manger SH, Blencowe M, et al. Clinical guidelines for the use of lifestyle-based mental health care in major depressive disorder: World Federation of Societies for Biological Psychiatry (WFSBP) and Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine (ASLM) taskforce. World J Biol Psychiatry. 2023;24(5):333-386.

3. Malhi GS, Bell E, Bassett D, et al. The 2020 Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists clinical practice guidelines for mood disorders. Aust N Z J Psychiatry. 2021;55(1):7-117.

4. Dinan TG, Cryan JF. Gut microbiota: a missing link in psychiatry. World Psychiatry. 2020;19(1):111-112.

5. Fusar-Poli P, Solmi M, Brondino N, et al. Transdiagnostic psychiatry: a systematic review. World Psychiatry. 2019;18(2):192-207.

6. Noetel M, Sanders T, Gallardo-Gómez D, et al. Effect of exercise for depression: systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials. BMJ. 2024;384:e075847.

Articles in this issue

1 day ago

A Network-Based Approach to Depression, Neuropathic Pain, and Substance Use Disorder Using Coadministered TMS and Ketamine

2 days ago

Takeaways From the 2025 Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

3 days ago

The New Suicide Barrier

4 days ago

Anticholinergic Burden and Its Effect on Cognition in Psychosis

7 days ago

Accident, or Is It? The Watershed Area Between Trauma and Suicide

8 days ago

The Times They Are a-Changin’

9 days ago

New Adventures in the Digital Space

10 days ago

Our Continued Commitment to the Cutting Edge

11 days ago

From Approval to Practice: How Has Cobenfy’s New Mechanism of Action Impacted Psychiatry?

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Jersey City Psychiatry
In-Person Event

Jersey City Psychiatry

October 2-3, 2026

Register now!
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

December 4-5, 2026

Register now!
Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care
Video

Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care

John Koo, MD; T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia

Ilan Melnick, MD; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Maria Collado, MD, FAPA

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Juan D. Oms, MD, FAPA; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Ginger Shupe, MD

View more
Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; Erin C. Crown, MHSPAS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more