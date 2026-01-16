Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem “ The New Suicide Barrier ,” which was featured in the January 2026 issue of Psychiatric Times.

The parking garage roof next to the hospital’s emergency department offers a great view of the Berkshire’s mountains, including Mount Greylock, the highest mountain in Massachusetts at 3489 feet. Herman Melville had a similar view of Mount Greylock from his writing chair at Arrowhead, his Pittsfield, MA home. And he wrote that a snow covered Mount Greylock looked “very like a whale.” Here is Berlin’s poem while gazing at that view.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.