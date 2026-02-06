Blog|Videos|February 6, 2026

Lighthead’s Guide to the Galaxy

Key Takeaways

  • Terrance Hayes, born in 1971 in Columbia, South Carolina, trained at the University of Pittsburgh and teaches at New York University as an acclaimed poet-educator and MacArthur Fellow.
  • Cornelius Eady describes Hayes’s poetry as formally skilled and humorous, with striking phrasing that carries tenderness, grace, and unflinching truth-telling.
SHOW MORE

"All species have a notion of emptiness, and yet the flowers don't quit opening..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem, “Lighthead's Guide to the Galaxy” by Terrance Hayes. Hayes was born in Columbia, South Carolina in 1971. He earned an MFA from the University of Pittsburgh’s writing program and teaches at New York University, where he has become a celebrated poet, educator, and MacArthur Fellow.

About his work, Cornelius Eady has said: “First you’ll marvel at his skill, his near-perfect pitch, his disarming humor, his brilliant turns of phrase. Then you’ll notice the grace, the tenderness, the unblinking truth-telling just beneath his lines, the open and generous way he takes in our world.”

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years inPsychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more