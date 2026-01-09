Blog|Videos|January 9, 2026

poem where no one is deported

"the immigration raid when the rumor of a raid was passed around like bread & the women made plans, si dios quiere..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem “poem where no one is deported,” by José Olivarez. Olivarez is the son of Mexican immigrants and an award-winning poet and educator known for his work that explores the complexities of Mexican American identity, immigration, and family. His most recent book is Promises of Gold (2023), and his work is frequently featured in publications such as The New York Times and The Paris Review. His poems are also incorporated into educational curriculums across the United States. He currently lives in New York City.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

