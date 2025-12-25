Universal Gift

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

One day……



The haggard hands will join the healthy palms,

a symbol of hope and healing for years of hardened harsh hearts, known to be hoarders of greed, rather than hankers of love in a world halted by headstrong habits that bare bitter fruit.



Someday….



The voiceless will no longer be mute,

joining a space, a haven where doves and ravens coexist, soaring in unison above the harmonious heavens, singing with an Handelian emotional depth and a richness

signaling the triumphs ahead.





Sooner or later……



Every child, will be seen through lenses where haziness fades in the distance, and clarity takes front and center, focusing on their promise, their passion, and their power to abolish poverty, polarity, and pomposity.





Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.