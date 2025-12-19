Blog|Videos|December 19, 2025

"Touch"

"I remember the first time my fingers burrowed the swamp where belly joins leg to feel an artery throb..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem "Touch." This poem is about Berlin's first day in physical diagnosis course where a group of medical students shadow a resident physician on the medical wards, and begin to develop their physical examination skills. In the poem, Berlin is trying to find a femoral artery pulse.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

