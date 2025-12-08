Cheers to 40 Years

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

2025 is coming to a close, and with it, we conclude the yearlong celebration of Psychiatric Times’ 40th anniversary. What a wonderful year it has been.

A clinician recently told our editorial team that we are not just the "Voice of Psychiatry" but also the town hall—a place where psychiatric clinicians can gather to share their thoughts, insights, and experiences to improve the overall state of mental health care. Our goal is to continue that work for another 40 years and beyond—something we could not do without you, our readers. We at Psychiatric Times are here to support you, providing you with breaking news updates on psychopharmacology, insights from conferences, the latest thinking on psychiatric treatment advances, and more.

In the pages of this issue, you will find articles and commentaries representing the broad range of psychiatric interests, such as how best to analyze a randomized controlled trial, how to incorporate lifestyle measures to improve overall patient health, how to recognize postoperative delirium in older patients, and more.

We’ll see you in 2026. Let’s make it our best year yet!

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences