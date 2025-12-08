Publication|Articles|December 8, 2025

Psychiatric Times

  • Vol 42, Issue 12

Cheers to 40 Years

Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Psychiatric Times marks its 40th anniversary, emphasizing its dual role as the Voice of Psychiatry and a communal Town Hall for clinicians.
  • The publication commits to supporting mental health professionals with updates on psychopharmacology, conference insights, and treatment advancements.
SHOW MORE

Psychiatric Times celebrates 40 years of advancing mental health care, offering insights, news, and community for psychiatric professionals. Join us in 2026!

CHAIRMAN'S LETTER

2025 is coming to a close, and with it, we conclude the yearlong celebration of Psychiatric Times’ 40th anniversary. What a wonderful year it has been.

A clinician recently told our editorial team that we are not just the "Voice of Psychiatry" but also the town hall—a place where psychiatric clinicians can gather to share their thoughts, insights, and experiences to improve the overall state of mental health care. Our goal is to continue that work for another 40 years and beyond—something we could not do without you, our readers. We at Psychiatric Times are here to support you, providing you with breaking news updates on psychopharmacology, insights from conferences, the latest thinking on psychiatric treatment advances, and more.

In the pages of this issue, you will find articles and commentaries representing the broad range of psychiatric interests, such as how best to analyze a randomized controlled trial, how to incorporate lifestyle measures to improve overall patient health, how to recognize postoperative delirium in older patients, and more.

We’ll see you in 2026. Let’s make it our best year yet!

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman and CEO, MJH Life Sciences

Articles in this issue

3 days ago

What Happened to Psychopathology?

4 days ago

Catatonia Crisis: Navigating the IV Lorazepam Shortage

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Contact Info

259 Prospect Plains Rd, Bldg H
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

Brand Logo

© 2025 MJH Life Sciences®

All rights reserved.

Home
About Us
News
Contact Us