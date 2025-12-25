News|Articles|December 25, 2025

Latest Alzheimer Disease Data: Reports from CTAD 2025

Listen
0:00 / 0:00

Key Takeaways

  • Trontinemab reduced amyloid plaques by 92% and showed potential in affecting tau accumulation with minimal adverse effects.
  • Oral semaglutide failed to significantly improve cognition or function in early Alzheimer's, despite high expectations.
SHOW MORE

Review the news from this year's Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease conference.

Trontinemab Shows Promise for Treatment of Alzheimer Disease in New Data at CTAD

Trontinemab showed a 92% reduction in amyloid plaques, according to new data from the Brainshuttle AD trial. The drug showed an ability to lower amyloid levels and even potentially affect tau accumulation, while minimizing brain swelling or bleeding commonly seen. Further studies on trontinemab are planned, and the current Brainshuttle AD study anticipates primary completion in mid 2030. Read more here.

Data Fails to Show Significant Change in Cognition and Function With Oral Semaglutide for Early Alzheimer Disease

With highly anticipated results, oral semaglutide unfortunately failed to show significant improvement in cognition or function in participants with early Alzheimer disease. In the Evoke and Evoke+ trials, older adults in a 2-year study taking oral semaglutide did not show slowed cognitive or functional decline compared with placebo. Trial developers noted that these results are disappointing but still provide useful information in the Alzheimer disease research space. Read the news here.

Favorable Profile Data On MK-2214 for Treatment of Alzheimer Disease

Data on MK-2214 showed favorable profile in treating Alzheimer disease, addressing tau accumulation in particular. The phase 1 trial of this drug demonstrated acceptable tolerability at all dose levels used, with no dose-limiting tolerability issues or serious drug-related adverse events. MK-2214 has been granted Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration and will continue with the ongoing phase 2 trial. See more here.

Data Presentation on XPro1595 for Alzheimer Disease With Inflammation at CTAD

Positive new data was shared from the phase 2 MINDFuL trial of XPro1595 for early Alzheimer disease and neuroinflammation. Data presentation showed slowed disease progression, thought to indicate fighting disarray in the cortical structure. Using PerpPD+, an MRI analysis, the study highlighted lessened structural issues with XPro1595 and a consequent slowing of neurodegeneration. Read more here.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!

Related Content

Latest CME

Real Psychiatry 2026
In-Person + Virtual Event

Real Psychiatry 2026

January 23-24, 2026

View more
Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?
Video

Managing Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia: Can Prescription Digital Therapeutics Make an Impact?

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C; Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia
Video

Optimizing Care for Patients With Tardive Dyskinesia

Amber Hoberg, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC; Erin Crown, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia
Video

Stabilize and Thrive: Prioritizing Patient Success Through Novel Therapeutic Management in Schizophrenia

Jonathan Meyer, MD; Jacob Hanaie, PharmD, APh, BCPP; Sanjai Rao, MD, DFAPA

View more
Southern California Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern California Psychiatry Conference

July 10-11, 2026

Register now!
(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(CME Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
Jersey City Psychiatry
In-Person Event

Jersey City Psychiatry

October 2-3, 2026

Register now!
Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference
In-Person Event

Southern Florida Psychiatry Conference

December 4-5, 2026

Register now!
Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care
Video

Clear Skin, Clear Mind: Integrating Mental Health into Psoriasis Care

John Koo, MD; T.J. Chao, MPAS, PA-C

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing the Role of Novel Muscarinic Agents in the Management of Schizophrenia

Ilan Melnick, MD; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Maria Collado, MD, FAPA

View more
Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Patricia Junquera, MD; Maria Collado, MD; Erin C. Crown, MHSPAS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ

View more
Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Expert Illustrations & Commentary: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Juan D. Oms, MD, FAPA; Linda Collado, MD, DABPN, FAPA; Ginger Shupe, MD

View more
Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder
Video

Live Expert Illustrations & Commentary™: Visualizing Novel Therapeutic Targets for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Jason Kellogg, MD; Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Melanie Barrett, MD; Yvette Elpidio, MSN, FNP-C

View more
(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia
Video

(Pharmacist Track) SoCal Psych 2025: Overcoming Barriers to Long-Acting Injectable Agents in Schizophrenia

Gus Alva, MD, DFAPA; Ilan Melnick, MD

View more