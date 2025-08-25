Opinion

Advice for Managing Schizophrenia in Clinics

Author(s):

Ilan Melnick, MD,Linda Trinh, DNP, MPH, FNP-C, PMHNP-BC

Panelists discuss how successful implementation of xanomeline/trospium chloride requires understanding its unique mechanism of action, providing proper patient education about dosing requirements, starting with slow titration, and recognizing it as an early treatment option rather than a last resort.

Video content above is prompted by the following:

The final segment provides practical guidance for clinicians implementing xanomeline/trospium chloride in their practice, emphasizing the importance of understanding its unique mechanism of action and adverse effect profile. Key educational points include recognizing it as a first-in-class medication with antipsychotic properties but distinct from traditional antipsychotics, requiring different monitoring and patient counseling approaches.

Patient education priorities include proper administration techniques (empty stomach, twice-daily dosing), expectation setting regarding initial gastrointestinal adverse effects, and importance of medication adherence. Clinicians must address potential drug-drug interactions, particularly with other anticholinergic medications such as benztropine, and develop protocols for managing concurrent medications during treatment transitions.

Implementation experience emphasizes starting slowly with flexible titration schedules rather than rushing to higher doses, utilizing the labeling flexibility that allows individualized dosing progression. The medication should be positioned as an early intervention tool rather than a last-resort therapy, capitalizing on its comprehensive efficacy across all schizophrenia domains and superior tolerability profile. Success requires a paradigm shift in thinking, recognizing that this agent represents a new generation of psychiatric medications that challenges traditional dopamine-centric treatment approaches while offering hope for improved patient outcomes and quality of life.

