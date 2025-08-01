Opinion

Video

Impact on Quality of Life in Postpartum Depression

Author(s):

Joy Baker, MD, FACOG, PMH-C, C-EFM, MT (ASCP)  ,Elizabeth Johnson, RN, APRN, PMH-C

Experts discuss how perinatal mental health disorders can significantly impact not only the birthing individual but also parenting capacity, partner relationships, and child development, emphasizing the need for a holistic, trauma-informed, and family-centered approach that addresses the mental health needs of both parents, supports household well-being, and mitigates long-term risks for children.

Perinatal mental health disorders have far-reaching impacts not only on the birthing individual but also on their ability to parent, maintain relationships, and function in daily life. Untreated mental health conditions during pregnancy have been associated with poor fetal outcomes such as low birth weight, intrauterine growth restriction, and higher rates of NICU admissions. In the postpartum period, these conditions may disrupt bonding, impair breastfeeding, and damage partner relationships. Long-term, a caregiver's untreated mental health issues are now recognized as adverse childhood experiences, linked to developmental delays and increased physical and mental health risks for the child.

The ripple effects of perinatal mental health challenges extend beyond the individual. Partners of those affected are also at heightened risk of experiencing mood disorders, particularly when one partner is already struggling. Supporting the entire household is essential, with growing attention to partner-specific needs. Interventions such as joint postpartum planning, therapy, and targeted support groups for partners are becoming more common. Shared coping strategies, open communication, and practical adjustments—like ensuring both partners receive adequate, uninterrupted sleep—are vital for the mental wellness of the entire family unit.

Sleep deprivation is a particularly critical factor, as fragmented rest undermines emotional regulation and resilience. Partners are encouraged to support one another actively and advocate for each other's basic needs—sleep, nutrition, time alone, and emotional support. Trauma-informed care is essential, especially considering the psychological toll that birth complications or traumatic deliveries can have on partners. Whether it’s the birthing person or a support person, both may require attention, validation, and care. Addressing perinatal mental health in a holistic, household-centered model promotes healthier outcomes for parents, children, and the family system overall.

Newsletter

Receive trusted psychiatric news, expert analysis, and clinical insights — subscribe today to support your practice and your patients.

Subscribe Now!
Related Videos
2 experts in this video
2 experts in this video
4 experts in this video
4 experts in this video
Related Content
Share your expert opinions in our Behind the Science video series.
August 1st 2025

How Do You Talk to Your Patients About Abuse?

Psychiatric Times Editors
Share your favorite hobbies and activities outside of work in our After Hours video series.
August 1st 2025

What Do You Enjoy Outside of Your Practice?

Psychiatric Times Editors
Share your go-to methods for maintaining your mental health in our Wellbeing Checkup video series.
August 1st 2025

How Do You Prevent Burnout?

Psychiatric Times Editors
Tell us about your hobbies and activities for a chance to be featured in our video series, After Hours.
August 1st 2025

What Do You Do for Fun?

Psychiatric Times Editors
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.