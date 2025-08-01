Risk Factors for Postpartum Depression

While anyone can experience perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs), certain individuals are at higher risk and warrant closer attention. Commonly recognized risk factors include a personal or family history of mental health conditions, especially prior episodes of postpartum depression. However, subtler risk factors often go unnoticed. These include recent grief, unresolved childhood trauma, or abrupt discontinuation of psychiatric medications—whether self-initiated or advised by a provider. These factors can all increase emotional vulnerability during pregnancy and postpartum, particularly as individuals transition into new parenthood roles.

One of the most complex issues in managing perinatal mental health is medication management during pregnancy and lactation. Many patients, fearing harm to the fetus or newborn, stop their medications without understanding the risks of untreated mental illness. In some cases, health care providers may advise discontinuation, further complicating matters. Clinicians emphasize the importance of having a thorough risk-benefit discussion, explaining that while there may be minimal risk associated with most psychiatric medications, the risks of untreated or poorly managed mental health conditions—such as depression or anxiety—are often more severe and well-documented.

There’s also concern around the undertreatment of mental health during pregnancy, such as using subtherapeutic doses of medication in an attempt to “play it safe.” This approach can lead to both medication exposure and inadequate symptom control, essentially compounding the risks. Providers stress that the goal should not be to eliminate all risk, but to manage it effectively. Educating patients about the safety profiles of common medications and the consequences of untreated illness—such as impaired maternal functioning, poor infant bonding, and increased obstetric complications—helps support informed, balanced decision-making and optimal outcomes for both parent and baby.