Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Black Momma Math," by Kimberly Jae, who is an award-winning poet, ranked among the top 30 slam poets in the world in 2018. Her manuscript Baptism was shortlisted for the 2021 Sexton Prize, and she was the 2022 Tofu Ink Arts Press Poetry Award winner. Her publications include In Between Spaces: An Anthology of Disabled Writers.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.