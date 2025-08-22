Blog
"I found him on the porch that morning, sipping cold coffee, watching a crow..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Telling My Father," by James Crews, who is an award winning author of 2 collections of poetry. He holds an MFA in creative writing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a PhD in writing and literature from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he was a Fellow, and worked for Ted Kooser's American Life in Poetry newspaper column. He lives on an organic farm with his partner in Shaftsbury, Vermont.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.
