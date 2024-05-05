Building Psychiatric Administrators and Leaders for the the Future

Conferences|APA

The President-Elect of the AAPAL sat down with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 APA Annual Meeting to discuss building leaders.

James Rachal, MD, sat down with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting to discuss the American Association for Psychiatric Administration and Leadership's (AAPAL) session, "Essential Skills in Psychiatric Leadership." This session will take place on Monday, May 6, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis from 1-5PM.

The session seeks to educate attendees on different ways to be a leader in the mental health care field and to lead through influence.

AAPAL partners with Psychiatric Times to educate clinicians on the field of administrative psychiatry. Please see our partner page for additional resources.

Dr Rachal is the president-elect for the AAPAL, as well as an associate professor of psychiatry and academic chair for the Department of Psychiatry at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He also serves as the medical director for the Behavioral Health Charlotte campus.

