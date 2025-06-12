Celebrating 40 Years, A Midway Check-In

Publication

Mike Hennessy Jr

This month marks the midway point through the 40th anniversary year of Psychiatric Times, the voice of psychiatry. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their contributions, not just this year but over the past 4 decades; this publication and its continued success are testaments to your brilliance and dedication to your craft.

As we know, psychiatry is changing every day, whether that is through novel treatment innovations or new regulations placed on the practice of medicine. We are so grateful to the thought leaders and contributors who have offered their opinions and have chosen us as their platform to do so. This year, we have featured articles on topics that prove just how far we have come, including Bryant L. Welch, JD, PhD, ABPP, and his reflections on managed care1; Sharon Packer, MD, and her discussion of the important lawsuit, Osheroff v Chestnut Lodge2; and much, much more.

Together, we can be the change we wish to see. That change can come through defeating the stigma surrounding mental health, developing therapeutic options for underrecognized disease states, educating and helping others, or simply speaking up for what we believe is right. If you are interested in reflecting on the changes in the field of psychiatry, write us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com. We cannot wait to hear from you.

Mike Hennessy Jr

Chairman & CEO, MJH Life Sciences

References

1. Welch BL. Monitoring managed care: revisited. Psychiatric Times. 2025;42(2).

2. Packer S. Curious chronological convergences: an anniversary, Osheroff’s victory, and Pfister’s Award. Psychiatric Times. 2025;42(5).

