Celebrating Silver

fandy/AdobeStock

We recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of MJH Life Sciences, marking our success in improving health care via medical education among numerous specialties, including psychiatry.

The innovations in health care have been nothing short of miraculous over the past 25 years. Together, we have witnessed significant advances that have cured diseases, alleviated pain, and improved quality of life. We have also navigated challenges, including a global pandemic, new technology and ways of practicing medicine, and economic fluctuations. Many of these challenges significantly affected your practices, some of which have caused more work for you, the clinician. Through it all and into the future, MJH is committed to providing high-quality information to support you and your patients in the best of times and during the most difficult storms.

Although MJH started with a single publication in 1 field, we now serve many specialties and educate professionals via articles, videos, podcasts, and events. In 2019, we had the pleasure of adding Psychiatric Times to our list of top publications.

Next year, Psychiatric Times will celebrate an even more impressive anniversary—40 years of being the most read psychiatric publication in the US. Since John L. Schwartz, MD, started the journal, it has covered important topics that are written by your colleagues, from clinical insights, meaningful conversations, and CME, to lively debates and point/counterpoint pieces pushing the envelope to get to the core of the issues. We look forward to looking back together! (If you have old copies of the publication or memories you would like to share, please email us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.)

In the meantime, we invite you to enjoy this month’s issue, which includes compelling clinical pearls on challenging cases, new research discussions, and thoughtful commentaries. And as always, we welcome you to share article ideas, suggestions, and feedback.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®