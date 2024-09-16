"Ficus Lyrata"

"...the heart-shaped ficus leaves dropping like sad notes from a Spanish song..."
One September morning,
the day I started medical school,
I placed a two-foot specimen
in my sunny south window.
Then Chicago froze into fall
and reams of lecture notes
swelled into huge white drifts,
the heart-shaped ficus leaves
dropping like sad notes from
a Spanish song, and by finals
nothing remained except
rough brown scars
on cracked dead stems.
Today, on her own
September morning,
my daughter starts medical school
while I scratch my bald head
and wonder why she chose
to follow my old ambition.
I wish I knew the way
to protect her from the avalanche
of facts and nights on call,
but all I can do is ramble around
the house, checking our plants
for aphids, feeding them
all the Miracle Grow I can find.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.