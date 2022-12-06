HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

In this series, Holiday Traditions, we asked clinicians to share their favorite holiday traditions from both past and present. Here’s how they answered.

Spending time with friends and family is important, but finding time to do so is not always easy, especially during the holiday season. In this special Holiday Traditions Mental Health Minute, Roueen Rafeyan, MD, DFAPA, FASAM, shares how he handles the increased workload during this time of year and finds joy in celebrating the season with loved ones.

Dr Rafeyan is chief medical officer of the Gateway Foundation and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois.

