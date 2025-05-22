News

Challenges for Older Adults: Insights From a Geriatric Psychiatrist at the APA Annual Meeting

Badr Ratnakaran, MBBS,Leah Kuntz
Badr Ratnakaran, MBBs, highlights the rising stressors for older adults, emphasizing the urgent need for improved health care and support systems.

Badr Ratnakaran, MBBS, a geriatric psychiatrist, shared his insights on the challenges older adults are facing in this day and age at the 2025 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting.

According to the World Health Organization, by 2030, 1 in 6 individuals in the world will be aged 60 years or over.1 The number of Americans ages 65 and older is expected to increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050 (a 47% increase).2 Ratnakaran lists the following issues as challenges for geriatric patients:

  • Stress
  • Fixed income
  • Rising prices
  • Risk to health insurance through Medicare and Medicaid
  • Loneliness

"These are all going to worsen health outcomes," said Ratnakaran. "Our health systems are already overstretched and underfunded to take care of older adults. It is very important for physicians and psychiatrists to be prepared to take care older adults in their practice."

Dr Ratnakaran is an assistant professor and geriatric psychiatrist at Carilion Clinic-Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. He also serves as the medical director of CONNECT, 24-hour emergency evaluation and referral service of Carilion Clinic.

References

1. Ageing and health. World Health Organization. October 1, 2024. Accessed May 22, 2025. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/ageing-and-health

2. Mather M, Scommegna P. Fact sheet: aging in the United States. PRB. January 9, 2024. Accessed May 22, 2025. https://www.prb.org/resources/fact-sheet-aging-in-the-united-states/

