Changing the Way Schizophrenia Is Treated

“If approved, KarXT would represent a new mechanism of action to treat schizophrenia, which would be the first new mechanism potentially in decades.”

“While current schizophrenia treatments do offer some benefit toward select symptoms, approximately 30% of people don’t respond, and an additional 50% only experience a partial improvement in symptoms or have challenging side effects such as weight gain, movement disorders, and somnolence.”

In this Psychiatric Times® Mental Health Minute, Andrew C. Miller, PhD, founder and chief operating officer of Karuna Therapeutics and inventor of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), discusses the unique mechanism of action of KarXT—Karuna’s investigational treatment for schizophrenia in adults—and provides an overview of the EMERGENT Program, 3 placebo-controlled clinical trials evaluating the treatment’s safety and efficacy.

Dr Miller is founder and chief operating officer of Karuna Therapeutics and inventor of KarXT.

