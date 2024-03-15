Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Research Roundup: March 15, 2024

What is new in research on child and adolescent psychiatry?

In this Research Roundup, we explore new studies on special topics in child and adolescent psychiatry, including ADHD medication adherence, perceptions of tobacco use, gender-specific effects of professional photoshoots on self-esteem, and more in this patient population.

COVID-19 and ADHD Medication Adherence in Adolescents

This study aimed to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication adherence and management through analyzing prescription refills and telehealth appointments. Results revealed a decrease in medication refills and clinic visits during the pandemic, indicating a potential need for periodic reevaluation of ADHD symptoms and a more consistent medication regimen.

However, although telehealth appointments showed potential to improve adherence, the investigators also noted that racial disparities in medication refills and clinic attendance highlight the need for further addressing inequities.

Reference

Cunniff PJ, Ahsan A, McCrary C, et al. ADHD prescription patterns and medication adherence in children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic in an urban academic settingBMC Psychiatry. 2024;24(1):188.

Early-Adolescent Children and Perceptions of Tobacco Use

This study aimed to evaluate the knowledge, attitude, and perception of tobacco use among rural and urban early adolescent school children. Findings indicated that a significant proportion of middle school children had experimented with tobacco, with urban students exhibiting higher awareness of its harmful effects compared with their rural counterparts.

Additionally, urban children were more likely to be knowledgeable about quitting tobacco and were influenced by anti-tobacco messages, although perceptions regarding attractiveness linked to tobacco use were observed among both urban and rural students.

Reference

Kumar P, Shanmugam B, Jaihind Jothikaran TA, Ezhumalai S. Perception of tobacco use among school-going early adolescent children in Udupi District: a cross-sectional studyJ Psychiatry Spectr. 2023;2(2):80-87.

Effects of Professional Photoshoots on Self-Esteem in Adolescent Psychiatric Patients

This study introduced a novel intervention involving professional photoshoots to examine its impact on state emotions and self-esteem in child and adolescent psychiatric patients. Results indicated significant fluctuations in state emotions and self-esteem throughout the intervention, with gender-specific effects observed. Boys benefitted from the intervention in terms of positive state emotions and self-esteem, particularly influenced by social media and social networking sites, while girls’ outcomes were affected by internalizing symptomatology and coping mechanisms, with internet use related to lower self-esteem in girls.

The investigators concluded that, “When therapeutically accompanied, the ‘glow up moment’ during the shoot (high on positive state emotions and self-esteem; low on negative state emotions) could be used as an index moment for therapeutic reflection.”

Reference

Winds K, Marka T, Salcher B, et al. Glow up: does a professional photoshoot intervention affect self-esteem and emotions among adolescent psychiatric patients? a longitudinal intervention studyFront Psychiatry. 2024;15:1310252.

Note: This Research Roundup was prepared with the assistance of ChatGPT.

