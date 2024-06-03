Clinicians Excited About FDA Committee Meeting: Patients Deserve More Options

With research showing promise for 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)-assisted psychotherapy for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the US Food and Drug Administration's Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on June 4, 2024 to discuss its merits.

The committee meeting represents the first therapeutic agent considered for PTSD in this century. Moreover, the outcome of the meeting and potential approval, which is slated to be decided in August, could vastly impact research and, ultimately, treatment options for other psychiatric disorders.

With this in mind, there has been much discussion and excitement over the committee meeting. Psychiatric Times reached out to Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, from Visionary Psychiatry, for her thoughts on the committee meeting and what a new treatment might mean for clinicians and their patients.

In this video, Kosicek chats with team members Crystal Higbe, MSN, PMHNP-BC, Shannon Hummel ,MSN, PMHNP-BC, Kenn Neween Etang, RPh, and Angel Casido, RPh. Together, the clinicians are excited at the prospect of another option for their patients, as long as the treatment is derived from evidence-based medicine and research. Especially in the area of PTSD, new strategies are needed. Making a difference in patients' lives are key, they explain.

