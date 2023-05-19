Coming Together as a Community to Prevent School Shootings at APA 2023

Conferences|APA

An expert discusses how the FBI, mental health clinicians, and other entities can help prevent mass violence at the 2023 APA Annual Meeting.

An FBI special agent is set to join a panel of fellow experts to discuss how the FBI, mental health clinicians, law enforcement, and other entities can come together as a community to help prevent school shootings at the 2023 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting in San Francisco. In this Mental Health Minute, he shares a preview of the presentation, titled “'Anyone Could Have Stopped Me': Early Intervention in the Pathway to Violence to Prevent School Shooting.”

Mr Concepcion is a special agent and threat management coordinator in the FBI San Francisco Field Office. He has worked in various job roles within the FBI for 22 years, to include counterintelligence, criminal programs, cyber programs, and espionage programs.

“‘Anyone Could Have Stopped Me’: Early Intervention in the Pathway to Violence to Prevent School Shooting” will take place on Saturday, May 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. PDT in Room 157, Moscone South.

The 2023 APA Annual Meeting takes place in San Francisco, California, from May 20 to 24. Visit Psychiatric Times at Booth #1040. We look forward to seeing you there!

