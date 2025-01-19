News

Article

Considering Comorbid Symptoms When Addressing ADHD

Author(s):

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
Conferences|Real Psychiatry

Key Takeaways

  • Individualized medication selection is essential for ADHD, particularly when addressing ancillary symptoms like comorbid anxiety.
  • Nonstimulant medications may be preferable for patients with high levels of anxiety.
Ancillary symptoms may be key in guiding treatment management for ADHD.

Ancillary symptoms can help guide medication selection when it comes to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared more with Psychiatric Times at the Real Psychiatry conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

For example, for patients with high rates of comorbid anxiety, Asbach might consider a nonstimulant.

"Having individualized choices based on the patient is key," said Asbach.

Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.

