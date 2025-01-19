Considering Comorbid Symptoms When Addressing ADHD

Ancillary symptoms can help guide medication selection when it comes to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared more with Psychiatric Times at the Real Psychiatry conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

For example, for patients with high rates of comorbid anxiety, Asbach might consider a nonstimulant.

"Having individualized choices based on the patient is key," said Asbach.

Mr Asbach is a psychiatric physician associate and serves as associate director of interventional psychiatry at DENT Neurologic Institute in New York.