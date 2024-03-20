VectorART/AdobeStock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

Our love

is sweet like

sliced honeydew

offering the

heart space

to make room

for seeds of

sharing and

giving of eachother—

and her

lavender eyes

speak to

my joy to write,

my dare to dream,

my faith to exist

in the allure of

heaven’s delight.



I crave this type

of sultry love

that caresses

the mind and

heals the soul

seeking and

longing for the

garden of

cherry blossoms

and purple violets

dancing and

shining

in unity

and trust.

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member forPsychiatric Times. His newest books are Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables and Positively Haiku 2: Peace, Love, and Discovery in 17 Syllables.