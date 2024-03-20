"...seeking and longing for the garden of cherry blossoms..."
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
Our love
is sweet like
sliced honeydew
offering the
heart space
to make room
for seeds of
sharing and
giving of eachother—
and her
lavender eyes
speak to
my joy to write,
my dare to dream,
my faith to exist
in the allure of
heaven’s delight.
I crave this type
of sultry love
that caresses
the mind and
heals the soul
seeking and
longing for the
garden of
cherry blossoms
and purple violets
dancing and
shining
in unity
and trust.
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member forPsychiatric Times. His newest books are Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables and Positively Haiku 2: Peace, Love, and Discovery in 17 Syllables.