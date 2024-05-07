Creativity and Burnout as a Clinician

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Poetry, paint, and other art can be an engaging part of the therapetuic process. Frank A. Clark, MD, the Diversity & Inclusion Section Editor of Psychiatric Times, shares more on how he uses art in both his clinical and personal life.

Clark was part of a session that covered this, "Help for the Healer: A Statewide Initiative to Support Medical Professionals."

Art can also be a tool used to combat burnout, he said.

One of the ways Clark uses artistry outside of the office is through poetry and creation of children's books, such as Positively Haiku: Illustrated affirmations in 17 syllables. Clark's latest children's book, The Power to Act, is now available!

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.