How does one heal? Perhaps by "degrees of revealedness," according to a psychiatrist's reflections.
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
I have seen this scar
chiseled in my psyche
proliferating with
neurons of agita
and trauma
inducing staring spells
and periods of mutism
longing to be freed
to be heard
to be valued.
I have felt this mark
branded in my heart
hemorrhaging with
vessels of pain
and loss
inciting septic shock
and periods of
lifelessness
hoping to be revived
to be soothed
to be bathed
in apology.
Her maternal dominion
has been
razor sharp
demanding
perfection and
dutiful allegiance
while
slicing away
perspective and opinion
leaving her progeny
with wounds
that only poetry
and therapeutic tears
can cure.
I still see and feel
this scar
evolving
transforming
healing
with degrees of
revealedness.
I was raised by
regal narcissism.
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.