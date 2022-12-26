Digital Therapeutics for the Treatment of ADHD in Children

What is the latest in the standard of care for treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? In this Mental Health Minute video, Christopher D. Dietrich, PA-C, DSc, of Orion Behavioral Health Network shares some updates on using digital therapeutics to treat ADHD in patients aged 8 to 12 years.

He specifically discusses EndeavorRx, a prescription video game approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of ADHD—in particular, attention function—in this patient population, as well as the importance of individualizing treatment plans for each patient and their family.

Dr Dietrich is medical director at Orion Behavioral Health Network, based in Anchorage, Alaska. He is a physician’s assistant with a great deal of experience working with individuals, especially kids, with behavioral and mental health challenges. He has a broad range of experience prescribing EndeavorRx to patients and can speak to how he thinks about its use in his clinical practice as well as how his patients have responded to the treatment.