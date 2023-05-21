Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

How can creativity help dismantle racist structures?
CONFERENCE REPORTER
Frank A. Clark, MD, discusses the deleterious effects of health care disparities, especially in historically marginalized populations and how we can address these issues creatively. For him, writing helps dismantle the structures in place. He encourages listeners to be creative in their own ways.
Dr Clark is part of 3 presentations at the 2023 APA Annual Meeting, including:
-Catharsis Welcomes Creativity: A Poet’s Tale of Exploring Mental Health Through the Arts
Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM PDT
-Addressing Structural Racism and Resilience in Undergraduate Medical Education and Psychiatry Training Programs
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM PDT, Room 306
-Head First: How Psychiatrists Are Moving Medicine
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM - 5:15 PM PDT, Room 308
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.