ECT and Ketamine/Esketamine: Guiding Clinical Practice

Gerard Sanacora, MD, PhD, sat down with Psychiatric Times at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology 2023 Annual Meeting to discuss the session he chaired, "Larger Scale Data Informing the Use of ECT and Ketamine/Esketamine in Severe and Treatment Resistant Major Depressive Disorder."

The reviewed studies at this session are "some of the biggest we are ever going to see," and will help guide clinical practice.

Dr Sanacora is George D. Gross and Esther S. Gross Professor of Psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicine, the director of the Yale Depression Research Program and the co-director of the Yale-New Haven Hospital Interventional Psychiatry Service.