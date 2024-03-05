Ethical Issues in Psychiatry Survey

What are your top 3 ethics issues? Take our survey!

March is Ethics Awareness Month, "a time for all individuals and organizations to reflect on the ethics they adhere to and how they can improve upon them.” Together with our Ethics Section Editor—Cynthia M.A. Geppert, MD, PhD, MA, MPH, MSBE, DPS, MSJ—we have created a series of surveys designed to investigate the top ethical issues in psychiatry. Dr Geppert wrote an introduction to this series here.

To help us learn more about the ethical quandaries you face, please take our short survey here.

If you’re interested in submitting any materials, please email PTEditor@MMHGroup.com.

