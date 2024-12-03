Extreme Global Changes and Their Impact on Psychiatry

Extreme global environmental changes and the way it impacts patients overall physical and mental health is a newly recognized topic of interest in health care. Susan J. Noonan discusses how the different changes in climate impacts patient mental and physical health. From viewing the impacts on social media to experiencing them first-hand, Noonan urges psychiatric clinicians to become informed on the impact these changes have on their patients, families, and communities.

Dr Noonan is a physician, mental health and wellness coach; author of 5 books on managing mental health and mood disorders with a print and video blog; consultant; group facilitator; and certified peer specialist. Dr Noonan is the inaugural recipient of the National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Peer Support Specialist of the Year 2022. Her most recent book, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, is Reconnecting After Isolation: Coping With Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD, and More.