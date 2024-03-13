Eye-Popping

sunday_morning/AdobeStock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

We are wandering down

the road of permanence

where daily faith arcs toward

the river of grace

searching and reaching

for the spirit of angelic

butterflies whose

wings sing sweet

melodies to the muser,

the passerby, and

the star gazer

whilst

I can smell the aroma

of spring tulips

filling the air-

spreading peace

and good cheer

along faith’s

path that

leads us

eyeing

the harvest

of hope

and the haven

for love.

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times. His newest books are Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables and Positively Haiku 2: Peace, Love, and Discovery in 17 Syllables.