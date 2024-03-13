Eye-Popping

"I can smell the aroma of spring tulips filling the air-spreading peace and good cheer..."
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
We are wandering down
the road of permanence
where daily faith arcs toward
the river of grace
searching and reaching
for the spirit of angelic
butterflies whose
wings sing sweet
melodies to the muser,
the passerby, and
the star gazer
whilst
I can smell the aroma
of spring tulips
filling the air-
spreading peace
and good cheer
along faith’s
path that
leads us
eyeing
the harvest
of hope
and the haven
for love.
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times. His newest books are Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables and Positively Haiku 2: Peace, Love, and Discovery in 17 Syllables.