Eye-Popping

News
Article

"I can smell the aroma of spring tulips filling the air-spreading peace and good cheer..."

tulips

sunday_morning/AdobeStock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION
We are wandering down

the road of permanence

where daily faith arcs toward

the river of grace

searching and reaching

for the spirit of angelic

butterflies whose

wings sing sweet

melodies to the muser,

the passerby, and

the star gazer

whilst

I can smell the aroma

of spring tulips

filling the air-

spreading peace

and good cheer

along faith’s

path that

leads us

eyeing

the harvest

of hope

and the haven

for love.


Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times. His newest books are Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables and Positively Haiku 2: Peace, Love, and Discovery in 17 Syllables.

Related Videos
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
world eye
happy child
border
artificial intelligence
Related Content
support group

Hymn to Church Basements

March 8th 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016
Podcast
spinal tap

"Good Fathers"

March 1st 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012
Podcast
teaching rounds

Teaching Rounds

February 23rd 2024
Article
train

On the Train From Kyiv to Chelm, October 28th, 2023

February 23rd 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.