News

Article

Factors When Choosing an ADHD Treatment

Author(s):

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
Conferences|Real Psychiatry

Key Takeaways

  • Patient preferences, particularly regarding stimulant use, play a significant role in ADHD treatment selection.
  • Co-occurring conditions must be considered, as some treatments may worsen other disorders.
SHOW MORE

What 5 factors should you look at when selecting ADHD treatment?

CONFERENCE REPORTER
Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared how she selects a treatment for her patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), at the Real Psychiatry conference. These are the factors she keeps in mind:

  • Patient preference. Patients may want to avoid stimulants as first-line treatment.
  • Co-occurring conditions. Some treatments can exacerbate other disorders.
  • Cost. Is it too expensive for the patient?
  • Access. Are they able to receive this treatment?
  • Whole picture of the patient's health.

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant in State College, PA. She is the owner and managing member of Oasis LifeCare, the owner of Future Options Research, and principal investigator in clinical trials.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
covid-19
January 20th 2025

Research on Pause: COVID-19's Impact on Drug Development

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
Treating ADHD in Children: Concerns, Controversies, Safety Measures
July 10th 2020

Treating ADHD in Children: Concerns, Controversies, Safety Measures

Leela Magavi, MD
covid
January 20th 2025

The Importance of "Mattering" in the Wake of the Pandemic

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
ADHD in Older Adults
August 15th 2016

ADHD in Older Adults

David W. Goodman, MD
brain cake
January 20th 2025

An Incredible Evolution: Celebrating Our 40th Anniversary With Our Editor in Chief

John J. Miller, MD
brain med
January 20th 2025

Optimize, Augment, or Switch: Best Practices for Prescribing ADHD Medication

Michael Asbach, DMSc, PA-C, Psych-CAQ
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.