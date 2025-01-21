Factors When Choosing an ADHD Treatment

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared how she selects a treatment for her patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), at the Real Psychiatry conference. These are the factors she keeps in mind:

Patient preference. Patients may want to avoid stimulants as first-line treatment.

Co-occurring conditions. Some treatments can exacerbate other disorders.

Cost. Is it too expensive for the patient?

Access. Are they able to receive this treatment?

Whole picture of the patient's health.

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant in State College, PA. She is the owner and managing member of Oasis LifeCare, the owner of Future Options Research, and principal investigator in clinical trials.