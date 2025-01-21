Factors When Choosing an ADHD Treatment

News
Article
Author(s):
What 5 factors should you look at when selecting ADHD treatment?
CONFERENCE REPORTER
Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared how she selects a treatment for her patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), at the Real Psychiatry conference. These are the factors she keeps in mind:
Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant in State College, PA. She is the owner and managing member of Oasis LifeCare, the owner of Future Options Research, and principal investigator in clinical trials.