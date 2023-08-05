FDA Approves First Oral Treatment for Postpartum Depression in Adults

Zuranolone was previously only available as an IV injection.

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Zurzuvae (zuranolone) as the first oral treatment for postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.

“PPD is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition in which women experience sadness, guilt, worthlessness—even, in severe cases, thoughts of harming themselves or their child. And, because PPD can disrupt the maternal-infant bond, it can also have consequences for the child’s physical and emotional development,” said Tiffany R. Farchione, MD, director of the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Division of Psychiatry, in a press release. “Having access to an oral medication will be a beneficial option for many of these women coping with extreme, and sometimes life-threatening, feelings.”1

The FDA’s decision was based on the results of 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter studies examining the efficacy of zuranolone. Both studies focused on patients with PPD who met DSM criteria for a major depressive episode, with symptoms that began either in their third trimester or within 4 weeks of delivery. In both studies, patients received either 50 mg (Study 1) or 40 mg (Study 2) of zuranolone or placebo once daily for 14 days and were monitored for at least 4 weeks following treatment.1

Upon evaluation at day 15, patients in the zuranolone groups showed significant improvement in symptoms based on their 17-item Hamilton depression rating scale (HAMD-17) scores compared to placebo, with the effect lasting until their final evaluation at the end of 4 weeks.1

“This is a groundbreaking drug with a unique mechanism of action that has the potential to change how we treat major depression,” Jennifer L. Payne, MD, vice chair of research, professor of psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences, and director of the Reproductive Psychiatry Research Program at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, told Psychiatric Times®.

“It acts rapidly and is associated with a response and remission rate that is unheard of with standard antidepressant treatments. We will still need those standard antidepressants, and there is a lot of research that still needs to be done, but this drug will make a significant impact on the practice of psychiatry.”

Reference

1. FDA approves first oral treatment for postpartum depression. US Food & Drug Administration. News release. August 4, 2023. Accessed August 4, 2023. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-oral-treatment-postpartum-depression

Postpartum depression and major depressive disorder in pregnant and postpartum women are severely underdiagnosed and undertreated. How can we more effectively help this patient population?
