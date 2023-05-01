FDA Approves Long-acting Treatment for Schizophrenia in Adults

kubko_AdobeStock

Uzedy (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Uzedy, a product of Teva Pharmaceuticals, is now the first subcutaneous, long-acting formulation of risperidone that uses novel SteadyTeq to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of schizophrenia in this patient population. SteadyTeq is a copolymer technology proprietary to MedinCell that controls the release of risperidone over time, requiring no oral supplementation or loading dose and reaching therapeutic blood concentrations within 6 to 24 hours of each dose.1

The FDA based its decision to approve the drug based on positive results from the SHINE Study—A Study to Test TV-46000 for Maintenance Treatment of Schizophrenia (TV46000-CNS-30078) and the RISE Study—The Risperidone Subcutaneous Extended-Release Study (TV46000-CNS-30072).1

“UZEDY embodies Teva’s commitment to bringing innovative advances to patients and to providing people living with schizophrenia an important new treatment option that was designed to address certain treatment challenges and may decrease the risk of relapse,” said Richard Francis, Teva president and CEO, in a press release. “The approval of UZEDY is a culmination of a multidisciplinary effort across Teva and MedinCell to bring this important treatment to market.”

