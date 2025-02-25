FDA Officially Removes REMS Requirement for Clozapine

FDA_Nirusmee_AdobeStock

The US Food and Drug Administration announced that it “does not expect prescribers, pharmacies, and patients to participate in the risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) program for clozapine or to report results of absolute neutrophil count (ANC) blood tests before pharmacies dispense clozapine.”1 This comes after a November 20, 2024, joint meeting of the FDA’s Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee and Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee, in which members decided the clozapine REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy) protocol was no longer necessary and may even be a barrier to access.1

In their announcement, the FDA did not completely dismiss the importance of monitoring ANC, adding that the organization “still recommends that prescribers monitor patients’ ANC according to the monitoring frequencies described in the prescribing information.” They also clarified that prescribing information would continue to include warnings about severe neutropenia, including in the existing Boxed Warnings.

“This is a momentous day for everyone impacted by treatment-resistant schizophrenia—for those who rely on clozapine to manage their symptoms and allow them to thrive, and for their families, who have put so much energy into making this happen,” Gordon Lavigne, MEd, chief executive officer of the Schizophrenia & Psychosis Action Alliance, told Psychiatric Times in an exclusive interview.

The November advisory meeting included testimony from experts like John Kane, MD, The Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. At the time, Kane told the committees that “Clozapine is a cornerstone in the treatment of schizophrenia,” noting its ability to improve functioning, reduce mortality, reduce risk of relapse, among other clinical features.2 Clozapine also plays a crucial role in treatment-resistant schizophrenia, he said. Kane detailed the delays in obtaining clozapine as a result of the REMS, noting that the US lags behind in its use as compared to other countries. “Long-term risk excess is small compared with advantages of clozapine in outcomes, including life expectancy,” Kane told the committees. “Relaxing long-term monitoring could favor the advantages of clozapine use, without incurring risk of neutropenia.”2

As a result of the testimony, the committees overwhelmingly voted that REMS was no longer appropriate, with only Walter Dunn, MD, PhD, disagreeing. Instead of removing REMS completely, Dunn, Health Sciences Assistant Clinical Professor in the department of psychiatry at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, director of the Mood Disorders Clinic at West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, was in favor of monitoring when the risk was the greatest—during the first 18 weeks of treatment.3

Ultimately, the FDA agreed that the benefits of REMS program for clozapine outweighed the risks to appropriate patient care, stating, “Eliminating the REMS is expected to decrease the burden on the health care delivery system and improve access to clozapine.”1

Next steps according to the FDA press release is to have the clozapine manufacturers “formally submit a modification to eliminate the Clozapine REMS and to update the prescribing information, including removing mandatory reporting of ANC blood tests to the REMS program.” The FDA will be working closely with manufacturers to ensure this happens.1

Critics of the REMS program have long complained of the hassles and delays in getting the medication to patients, and the impact of these delays on patients and their families. “As well intended as it might once have seemed, the federal REMS program is now one of the primary obstacles standing in the way of patients receiving their medicine on time,” wrote Gilbert Honigfeld, PhD.4 “It is a major factor limiting access to clozapine for individuals with serious mental illnesses whose very lives might well depend on it. Solution? Eliminate FDA’s clozapine REMS program and allow psychiatrists to practice medicine just like their peers in all other medical specialties.”4

What does this mean for prescribers and patient care and how will the roll out? Psychiatric Times will continue its coverage to ensure readers are kept informed. Be sure to subscribe to e-newsletters and follow us on social media.

