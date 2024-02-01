February is Black History Month. This year, we would love to feature articles on clinical care for marginalized populations, especially Black patients in need.

According to SAMSHA data, over 16% of Black Americans reported having a mental illness.1 Additionally, adult Black individuals are more likely to have feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness than adult White individuals.2

Join Psychiatric Times and our Diversity & Inclusion Chair, Frank Clark, MD, as we celebrate Black mental health care all month long. If you, or a clinician you know, is interested in writing on this topic, please email us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com!

