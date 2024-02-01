February Is Black History Month

News
Article

We're looking for articles with an emphasis on clinical care for marginalized populations...

Black History Month

February is Black History Month. This year, we would love to feature articles on clinical care for marginalized populations, especially Black patients in need.

According to SAMSHA data, over 16% of Black Americans reported having a mental illness.1 Additionally, adult Black individuals are more likely to have feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness than adult White individuals.2

Join Psychiatric Times and our Diversity & Inclusion Chair, Frank Clark, MD, as we celebrate Black mental health care all month long. If you, or a clinician you know, is interested in writing on this topic, please email us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com!

References

1. 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health: African Americans. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; US Department of Health and Human Services. Accessed January 31, 2024. https://www.samhsa.gov/data/sites/default/files/reports/rpt23247/2_AfricanAmerican_2020_01_14_508.pdf

2. Black and African American communities and mental health. Mental Health America. Accessed January 31, 2024. https://www.mhanational.org/issues/black-and-african-american-communities-and-mental-health

Related Videos
Postpartum depression and major depressive disorder in pregnant and postpartum women are severely underdiagnosed and undertreated. How can we more effectively help this patient population?
Related Content
From clinician wellness to THC use in adolescents, here are highlights from the week in Psychiatric Times.

The Week in Review: January 15-19

January 20th 2024
Article
What is new in research on COVID-19 and mental health?

COVID-19 and Mental Health Research Roundup: January 19, 2024

January 19th 2024
Article
MLK

Martin Luther King Jr, Mental Health, and Reducing Racism

January 17th 2024
Article
Regular THC use in adolescence is not a benign activity—it can have life-changing consequences. Here’s what you need to know.

THC and Adolescents: An Overlooked Issue in Youth Mental Health

January 17th 2024
Article
youth chemotherapy

Chemotherapy-Induced Psychosis Treated With Clozapine in an Adolescent With Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

January 15th 2024
Article
What is new in research on sleep?

Sleep Research Roundup: January 12, 2024

January 12th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.