We're looking for articles with an emphasis on clinical care for marginalized populations...
February is Black History Month. This year, we would love to feature articles on clinical care for marginalized populations, especially Black patients in need.
According to SAMSHA data, over 16% of Black Americans reported having a mental illness.1 Additionally, adult Black individuals are more likely to have feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness than adult White individuals.2
Join Psychiatric Times and our Diversity & Inclusion Chair, Frank Clark, MD, as we celebrate Black mental health care all month long. If you, or a clinician you know, is interested in writing on this topic, please email us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com!
References
1. 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health: African Americans. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; US Department of Health and Human Services. Accessed January 31, 2024. https://www.samhsa.gov/data/sites/default/files/reports/rpt23247/2_AfricanAmerican_2020_01_14_508.pdf
2. Black and African American communities and mental health. Mental Health America. Accessed January 31, 2024. https://www.mhanational.org/issues/black-and-african-american-communities-and-mental-health