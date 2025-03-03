Commentary

Fostering a Culture of Excellence at the Icahn School of Medicine

Dennis S. Charney, MD

Dennis S. Charney, MD, shared how he has fostered success during his tenure as the Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

For nearly 2 decades, Dennis S. Charney, MD, has led the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, helping to shape it into a premier institution. His leadership has focused on recruiting top-tier faculty, advancing research, and fostering an environment where collaboration is a key pillar to success. His tenure has been defined by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and mentorship. Charney was recruited as Dean of Research in 2004 and became Dean of the School in 2007.

Under his guidance, the school has expanded its research institutes and attracted some of the brightest medical and graduate students. "We've created new research institutes. We've invested in recruiting the best and the brightest medical students and graduate students," Charney explained.

A key aspect of his leadership has been fostering a culture of collaboration. "One is to create a culture in which excellence is required. Great scientists, great physicians, like to be working with other great physicians and scientists," he said. By breaking down silos and encouraging teamwork, Charney has helped ensure that medical advancements emerge from diverse and interdisciplinary perspectives.

Mentorship has also been a cornerstone of his tenure. Charney gave advice in guiding both young and experienced professionals toward fulfilling careers. "I would advise our young scientists and physicians, as well as the more experienced, to work on areas that you're passionate about, that you have fun doing the work, and you're good at it," he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Charney acknowledges the wealth of experiences and lessons he has gained. "Over an 18 year period, there are just so many great memories," he said.

This is part 2 of a multipart video series. You can watch part 1 here.

Dr Charney is the dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He is the author of Neurobiology of Mental Illness, The Physician’s Guide to Depression and Bipolar Disorders, and Molecular Biology for the Clinician. He is a professor of psychiatry, neuroscience, and pharmacology and systems therapeutics at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

