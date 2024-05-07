GAD: A Neglected Diagnosis With a New Investigational Treatment

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Daniel R. Karlin, MD, MA, sat down with Psychiatric Times at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting to discuss both the epidemiological data on the unmet burden and underdiagnosis of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) shared here at the meeting, as well as the potential of upcoming treatment lysergide d-tartrate program (MM-120).

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted breakthrough designation to MM-120 for the treatment of GAD back in March. MindMed released 12-week topline data showing its phase 2b study of MM-120 in GAD met its key secondary endpoint and had statistically significant durability of activity observed through week 12.

Dr Karlin is the chief medical officer of MindMed and a fellow of the APA.