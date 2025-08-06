Innovation Anxiety: Managing Stress in a Technologically Changing World

Many individuals face stress & anxiety from pressure to keep pace in our world today, full of rapid technological changes.This fear may come with the need to get ahead of these changes and attempt to stay more up to date than one’s peers. Noonan adopts a term from Chibs Okereke, dubbing this anxiety and fear of innovation as “innovation anxiety.”1 Dealing with innovation has more to do with accepting change in how things are done—like taking risks and trying new things, Noonan says. Human nature may push us to be wary of new activities or ideas as a survival mechanism, but combating innovating anxiety can be a mindset focused on personal improvement and creativity.

Anxiety and worry around innovation has been written about extensively in the business world, Noonan points out, but she says this concept also applies to personal lives. Innovation anxiety surrounds a fear of being left behind, which creates stress and inhibits productivity and peace of mind. Innovation anxiety, though, is not the same as technophobia, Noonan notes. McKinsey and Company described innovation anxiety as driven by fear, uncertainty, and loss of control.2 With change often leading to uncertainty and unpredictability, it follows that individuals can feel anxious or stressed with technological advancements. Discomfort and a propensity to reject new ideas can take over as a person’s existing beliefs are challenged, Noonan adds. Innovation anxiety can also stem from a lack of familiarity with a new technology. New technologies like artificial intelligence and the evolving use of electronic medical records can present challenges in the professional field as well. Individuals then may fear criticism from peers for not being up to date with the latest technology or struggling to learn as new innovations are made.

“This kind of stress, with all of the symptoms, can lead one to adopt a reactive strategy to change, which is not the most effective approach,” Noonan says. “Instead of merely reacting to technological changes as they emerge, it would be more helpful to selectively learn and adopt those innovations that align with your life.”

Not every technological advancement may be relevant to one’s personal or professional life, and it can be more effective to select and learn about those which are most relevant. Staying up to date selectively can help individuals feel more in control and less anxious. Embrace failure surrounding technological advancements as a learning opportunity, Noonan encourages. Mindfulness, relaxation practices, and self care strategies can be effective in maintaining balance and emotional health in times where innovation anxiety can be high.

Dr Noonan is a physician, mental health and wellness coach; author of 5 books on managing mental health and mood disorders with a print and video blog; consultant; group facilitator; and certified peer specialist. Dr Noonan is the inaugural recipient of the National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Peer Support Specialist of the Year 2022. Her most recent book, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, is Reconnecting After Isolation: Coping With Anxiety, Depression, Grief, PTSD, and More.

