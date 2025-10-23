News|Articles|October 23, 2025

Study Finds Semaglutide Is Associated With Improved Cognitive Function in Individuals With Psychiatric Disorders

Key Takeaways

  • Semaglutide is associated with improved cognitive outcomes in psychiatric patients, particularly in memory and overall cognitive function, compared to other antidiabetic treatments and no treatment.
  • The study analyzed data from 62,783 individuals, focusing on cognitive impairment scores using the Mental State Examination.
Semaglutide shows promise in enhancing cognitive function for individuals with psychiatric disorders, particularly improving memory and overall cognitive outcomes.

Data analysis from a UK study showed semaglutide was associated with improved cognitive outcomes in individuals with psychiatric disorders, particularly in memory and broad cognitive function.1 Results of this retrospective analysis involving glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) were presented at the 2025 European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Annual Congress in Amsterdam.

Of available data from the UK National Health Service on 28,802,888 individuals with an ICD-10 diagnosis of a psychiatric condition, information from 62,783 individuals was analyzed. The population included for analysis was 54.8% female, 67.3% White, 25.9% Black, and 6.8% of other (Asian, Native American, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) or unknown race. Average age of the study population was approximately 60 years old. All patients had at least 1 recorded prescription of semaglutide or a similar antidiabetic medication (empagliflozin, glipizide, sitagliptin) on or after the date of their psychiatric diagnosis. Included participants had at least 1 Mental State Examination (MSE) recorded before antidiabetic medication exposure, and 1 MSE recorded after. Individuals with a diagnosis of dementia prior to antidiabetic medication exposure were excluded from the analysis.

Chosen data were analyzed for cognitive impairment scores 12 months after medication initiation, measured by the MSE. The test focused on domains of attention, memory, orientation, and other cognitive functions. Impairment was measured with scores of 0 (no impairment) to 100 (impairment across all 4 domains). Investigators compared mean ratios of cognitive impairment scores between groups receiving semaglutide; continuous use of sitagliptin, empaglifolizin, or glipizide; and no antidiabetic treatment.

Semaglutide was found to be related to improved cognitive outcomes in individuals with psychiatric disorders. In all domains except orientation impairment, mean ratios of cognitive outcomes were better in patients treated with semaglutide compared with both other antidiabetic treatments and no treatment. The largest difference was improved scores for the semaglutide vs no treatment groups in the memory impairment domain (mean ratio: 0.7, P < 0.001). The strongest outcome differences for semaglutide vs other groups were in the memory impairment domain. There did not appear to be an improvement in orientation impairment for any of the medications included. For all other comparisons beside orientation impairment, there was an improved outcome for the semaglutide treatment group vs other antidiabetic and no treatment groups. The analysis also combined the domains to measure “any cognitive impairment,” and found that the semaglutide group still showed improved outcomes versus other groups.

Limitations of this retrospective analysis noted by investigators were potential unmeasured lifestyle confounds, reliance on MSE rather than formal cognitive testing, and lack of availability of medication adherence or dosage data. The study was limited to patients receiving routine care whose data was documented, and included semaglutide as the only GLP-1RA.2

References

1. De Giorgi R, Lipunova N, Mathias E, et al. Semaglutide and cognitive function in individuals with mental disorders. Poster presented at: 38th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Annual Congress; October 11-14, 2025; Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Accessed October 13, 2025.

2. Latif W, Lambrinos KJ, Patel P, et al. Compare and contrast the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP1RAs). February 25, 2024. Accessed October 21, 2025. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK572151/

