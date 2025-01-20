Gauging ADHD Treatment Success: Improvement in Quality of Life

CONFERENCE REPORTER

While at the Real Psychiatry conference, Erin Crown, MHS, PA-C, Psych-CAQ, shared how she defines treatment success in her patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) beyond increased functionality and less stress: improvements in quality of life. This can be something as simple as helping them feel more confident and comfortable while driving, or improving their relationships with others.

"We can reduce their sense of stress and anxiety, and help them feel generally more comfortable, confident, productive, and successful," said Crown.

Ms Crown is a psychiatric physician assistant in State College, PA. She is the owner and managing member of Oasis LifeCare, the owner of Future Options Research, and principal investigator in clinical trials.