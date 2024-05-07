Geriatric Psychiatry: Life Is Not Over at 65

News
Article
Conferences|APA

Advocating for the human rights of your older patients is an important part of clinical geriatric psychiatry. Learn more in this APA Annual Meeting session!

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Helen Lavretsky, MD, MS, will present a session at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting on geriatric psychiatry:

-Advocacy and Human Rights in Older Adults With Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10:30AM in Room 1A14, Javits Center

She hopes clinicians will learn more about the origins of human rights violations in this vulnerable population and potential solutions.

Lavretsky believes some of the other most pressing issues in geriatric psychiatry include psychotropic medications, access to care, and coverage of treatment.

Dr Lavretsky is a professor in residence in the Department of Psychiatry at UCLA in Los Angeles, California. Her work on geriatric depression and integrative mental health using mind-body interventions has received national attention, and she has won numerous grants supporting that work. She is president-elect of the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and of the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, and a fellow of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology. She is also on the board of Psychiatric Times.

Related Videos
ADHD
brain depression
brain
nicotine use
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
dementia
schizophrenia
virtual conference
Related Content
The extension trial aims to address the cognitive impairment often observed in schizophrenia.

Investigators Share Baseline Data From Study on Iclepertin for Schizophrenia at APA Annual Meeting

May 7th 2024
Article
Site Logo

Diagnosis and Treatment of Depressive and Memory Problems in Older Adults

May 19th 2014
Podcast
sports

American Board of Sports & Performance Psychiatry Speaks at APA

May 7th 2024
Article
Site Logo

Bipolar Disorder: Update on Diagnosis

May 6th 2014
Podcast
transgender

Challenges for Transgender Patients: Thoughts From the AMA President

May 6th 2024
Article
schizophrenia

Cognitive Impairment and Upcoming Agents for Long-Acting Schizophrenia Treatment

May 6th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.