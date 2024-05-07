Geriatric Psychiatry: Life Is Not Over at 65

CONFERENCE REPORTER

Helen Lavretsky, MD, MS, will present a session at the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting on geriatric psychiatry:

-Advocacy and Human Rights in Older Adults With Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10:30AM in Room 1A14, Javits Center

She hopes clinicians will learn more about the origins of human rights violations in this vulnerable population and potential solutions.

Lavretsky believes some of the other most pressing issues in geriatric psychiatry include psychotropic medications, access to care, and coverage of treatment.

Dr Lavretsky is a professor in residence in the Department of Psychiatry at UCLA in Los Angeles, California. Her work on geriatric depression and integrative mental health using mind-body interventions has received national attention, and she has won numerous grants supporting that work. She is president-elect of the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and of the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, and a fellow of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology. She is also on the board of Psychiatric Times.