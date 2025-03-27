Get Ready for Psyched Perspectives

PSYCHED PERSPECTIVES

Frank A. Clark, MD, welcomes you to his new video series, "Psyched Perspectives," in which he will converse with his colleagues about the practice of psychiatry. The first guest is Jessica Obeysekare, MD. Stay tuned for the full episode, coming soon!

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.

Dr Obeysekare is a psychiatrist at Prisma Health. She trained at Brown University for medical school and residency, and is board certified in psychiatry and addiction medicine. She is a clinical assistant professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville and Clemson University School of Health Research. Dr Obeysekare is the associate program director for the Greer Psychiatry Residency program.