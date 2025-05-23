Blog

Video

Grand Fugue

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

"There are a million birds in this city I hadn’t heard till now, each of them tuning their instruments, each of them singing, I am alive."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Peter E. Murphy's poem, "Grand Fugue." Murphy is the author of a dozen books and chapbooks of poetry and prose, including his recently published, A Tipsy Fairy Tale, A Coming of Age Memoir of Alcohol and Redemption about growing up in Wales and New York City. The founder of “Murphy Writing of Stockton University” based in Atlantic City, he leads writing workshops around the US and in Europe.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
psychotherapy
america sad
moon
happiness
sad woman
debt
growing
money
house
death
Related Content
car accident
May 15th 2025

You could have killed me today

Jaslyn Kindel, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
In or Out
April 18th 2025

In or Out

Frank A. Clark, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
spring
March 27th 2025

You Cannot Stop the Spring

Ronald W. Pies, MD
Weather Alert
March 25th 2025

Weather Alert

Frank A. Clark, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.