Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Peter E. Murphy's poem, "Grand Fugue." Murphy is the author of a dozen books and chapbooks of poetry and prose, including his recently published, A Tipsy Fairy Tale, A Coming of Age Memoir of Alcohol and Redemption about growing up in Wales and New York City. The founder of “Murphy Writing of Stockton University” based in Atlantic City, he leads writing workshops around the US and in Europe.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is an instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.