"For we are a healing and a growing greenhouse..."
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
There are days where
fangs of sadness pierce
my disturbed mind.
My body suffocated
with regret as I lay prostrate
at the green altar
grieving, moaning, and
pleading with my
redeemer, renewer, and restorer.
Self-reproach replaces praying
hands once immersed in
soil that offered solace,
provided purpose, and
released anger.
O God O God!
I miss my friend!
My hands bathed in
their own grief lament with
yours in unity
and my tears pray
that your spirit would
find fertile soil
blooming again
with petals of sage and
grace.
For we are a healing and
a growing greenhouse
kingdom guiding us
toward the light.
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times. His newest books are Positively Haiku: Illustrated Affirmations in 17 Syllables and Positively Haiku 2: Peace, Love, and Discovery in 17 Syllables.