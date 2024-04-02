Have You Seen the Translating Research Into Practice Column?

The Translating Research Into Practice (TRIP) column, edited by Rajesh R. Tampi, MD, MS, DFAPA, DFAAGP, is dedicated to reviewing the literature and sharing clinical implications.

Did you read the first installment, "Exploring the Role of Brexpiprazole in Alzheimer Dementia Agitation"? Yes No Vote

If not, check it out here: Exploring the Role of Brexpiprazole in Alzheimer Dementia Agitation.

Did you read the second installment, "Phase 3 Trials Examine Gantenerumab for Early Alzheimer Disease"? Yes No Vote

If not, check it out here: Phase 3 Trials Examine Gantenerumab for Early Alzheimer Disease.