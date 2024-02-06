HHS Announces $28 Million in Grant Funding for Substance Use Disorder Treatment Services

Andy Dean_AdobeStock

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced the launch of 2 grant programs through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) intended to expand substance use disorder (SUD) treatment services.

These initiatives are specifically aimed at helping pregnant and postpartum individuals, as well as individuals involved in adult and family treatment drug courts.1 An estimated 5% of individuals consume 1 or more addictive substances during pregnancy, according to the National Institute on Drug Use,2 and the more than 4000 drug courts currently in operation are estimated to help reduce recidivism in participants by up to 40%.3

With a total funding allocation of approximately $28 million, these grants align with the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to address the overdose epidemic and the mental health crisis in the United States, both of which are integral components of the President’s Unity Agenda for the nation.1

“The opportunities announced today have the potential to create lasting systemic changes that will create healthier families and communities,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, PhD, HHS assistant secretary for mental health and substance use, and leader of SAMHSA, in a news release.

“The funding flexibilities will help pregnant and postpartum people to access care for SUDs and to receive family-based supports, helping both parents and babies. We have a wealth of evidence that the expansion of treatment court capacity enhances people’s access to SUD care, enables the courts to divert people from incarceration when appropriate, and increases individuals’ chances of reaching and maintaining recovery, while reducing recidivism.”

The first of the 2 grant funding opportunities announced is Grants to Expand Substance Use Disorder Treatment Capacity in Adult and Family Treatment Drug Courts (SAMHSA Treatment Drug Courts; $24.4 million). This program aims to expand SUD treatment and recovery support services within existing drug courts, recognizing the importance of treatment over incarceration for individuals with SUD. It supports a continuum of care, including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services, for individuals involved with the courts.1

The second is the State Pilot Grant Program for Treatment for Pregnant and Postpartum Women ($3.6 million). This initiative enhances flexibility in fund utilization to support family-based services for pregnant and postpartum individuals with a primary diagnosis of SUD, particularly opioid use disorders. It assists state agencies in addressing the continuum of SUD care, including outpatient services for pregnant and postpartum individuals, while promoting coordinated state systems managed by state substance agencies through innovative service delivery approaches and models.1

“The Biden-Harris Administration is providing the funding, guidance, and resources needed to address the overdose crisis in America—and we will continue to support this critical work for as long as is necessary,” said Xavier Becerra, HHS secretary, in a news release. “This funding emphasizes our unrelenting efforts to enhance and expand treatment and support services for people in need, including pregnant and postpartum women, wherever and whenever they need them.”

Note: This article was prepared with the assistance of ChatGPT.

